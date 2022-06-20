Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.