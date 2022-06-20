For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
The strong storms that moved over the northern part of the Region have left the area. No additional severe storms are expected. Stray showers end tonight. Very hot and humid for Tuesday.
Not only will we see record breaking high temperatures in Northwest Indiana today and tomorrow, but it's going to be humid as well. See how hot it's going to feel in our latest weather update.
A Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watch have been issued for Northwest Indiana until 11 p.m. this evening. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information on the threats and timing.
High temperatures will be near record levels Monday afternoon, but the humidity won't be bad. Both temps and humidity will increase for Tuesday though. See how hot it will get in our latest forecast.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northern Porter and Lake counties, until 8:15 p.m. tonight.
As a warm front lifts across Northwest Indiana this afternoon, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. Then the heat is on for Tuesday. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
