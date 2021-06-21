This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
