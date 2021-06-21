 Skip to main content
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

