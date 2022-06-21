 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts