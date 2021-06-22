Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.