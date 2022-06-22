Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Isolated showers this morning in the Region, but drier, cooler air behind a cold front this afternoon. Track the rain and see how much we'll cool down in our latest forecast.
Very hot today in NWI. A cold front will bring some relief for Wednesday though and a chance for showers and storms. See when rain is most likely and how much we'll cool in our updated forecast.
High temperatures will be near record levels Monday afternoon, but the humidity won't be bad. Both temps and humidity will increase for Tuesday though. See how hot it will get in our latest forecast.
The strong storms that moved over the northern part of the Region have left the area. No additional severe storms are expected. Stray showers end tonight. Very hot and humid for Tuesday.
