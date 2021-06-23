For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
