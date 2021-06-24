This evening in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Friday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Friday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
