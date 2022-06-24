 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

