Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.