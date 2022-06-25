Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.