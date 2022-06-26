 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

