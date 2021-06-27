 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Showers early then thundershowers developing late. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts