Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

