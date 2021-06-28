Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.