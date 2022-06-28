This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
