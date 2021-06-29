Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.