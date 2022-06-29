Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of rain will work over us during the day, but a better chance is expected this evening with a cold front. A couple of storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Very warm, but not much wind or humidity today. Both will increase on Saturday ahead of a cold front arriving Saturday night. See when rain is most likely and how much we'll cool down for Sunday here.
Fantastic conditions for outdoor activities today, but warming up for Friday and rain coming back for the weekend. Track the temperatures and find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Isolated showers will be around for the morning commute today, but the afternoon is looking dry. See what temperatures the cold front will bring today and how much we'll warm up on Thursday here.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but Tuesday is still looking quite pleasant across the Region. A weak cold front will arrive late tonight though. What changes will it bring? Find out here.
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
Isolated showers this morning in the Region, but drier, cooler air behind a cold front this afternoon. Track the rain and see how much we'll cool down in our latest forecast.
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance …
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. …