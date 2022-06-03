 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts