Munster's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may co…
This evening in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall p…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot tem…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Showers early then thundershowers developing late. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.…
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 d…
For the drive home in Munster: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 68F. Win…