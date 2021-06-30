 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts