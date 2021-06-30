Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.