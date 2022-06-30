For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of rain will work over us during the day, but a better chance is expected this evening with a cold front. A couple of storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Very warm, but not much wind or humidity today. Both will increase on Saturday ahead of a cold front arriving Saturday night. See when rain is most likely and how much we'll cool down for Sunday here.
Isolated showers will be around for the morning commute today, but the afternoon is looking dry. See what temperatures the cold front will bring today and how much we'll warm up on Thursday here.
It will be hot Thursday afternoon with highs around 90. Our next cold front isn't far away though. See how much we'll cool down and when our best chance of rain is Friday in our updated forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but Tuesday is still looking quite pleasant across the Region. A weak cold front will arrive late tonight though. What changes will it bring? Find out here.
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance …
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…