Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

