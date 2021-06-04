Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a pl…
Munster's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the Munster area w…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We w…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees…
For the drive home in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Munster. It looks …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should …