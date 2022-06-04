 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts