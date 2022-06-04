This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very summer-like weather today and temperatures look to climb even higher for Tuesday. See how warm it will get and when our next rain chance will begin in our Memorial Day forecast update.
Mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures and not much wind in Northwest Indiana today. Our next rain chance is already in sight though. Find out when showers will return in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler today than Tuesday thanks to a cold front. A couple more rounds of rain will work over us as well. See when rain is most likely in our weather update.
More wind, but otherwise today is looking like another very nice day in the Region. We won't stay completely dry all weekend though. Here's when rain will be around and what temps are looking like.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a small chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in the Region
A cold front will slowly work over Northwest Indiana this evening through Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tom…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect cle…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …