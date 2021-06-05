Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.