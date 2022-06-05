Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.