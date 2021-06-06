Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.