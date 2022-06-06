This evening in Munster: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 55F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
