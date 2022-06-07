Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
