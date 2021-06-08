 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts