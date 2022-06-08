Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Munster. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
