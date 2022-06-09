Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.