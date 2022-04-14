Large outages persist through NWI from damaging winds, repairs underway

Strong, gusty winds caused an array of power outages across Northwest Indiana on Thursday.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, 9,500 customers are affected by the outages, NIPSCO said. The outages were scattered throughout Northwest Indiana, however the most significant amount of outages were reported in Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Hobart, Gary, Hammond, Griffith, Munster, Portage, Chesterton, Porter, Valparaiso, DeMotte, LaPorte and Michigan City.

Restoration times varied from community to community, and some times of restoration are still being determined. To check for updates, NIPSCO has an outage map at nipsco.com/outages.

“NIPSCO tracks developing weather patterns and prepared crews accordingly to respond to this windy weather,” the company wrote in a release. “We understand that any service outage is an inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during our assessment and restoration efforts.”

The company urged residents to avoid downed power lines and damaged poles. Crews begin repairing large transmission and distribution lines first, including populous areas and hospitals/emergency response facilities. Repairs for smaller groups of customers cannot be completed until the larger lines in the area have been fixed, the company stated.

Meteorologists warned of damaging winds sweeping through Northwest Indiana counties and Cook County. The wind advisory expired at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Matt Holiner, chief Midwest meteorologist for Lee Enterprises, said wind gusts of up to 60 mph were recorded.

