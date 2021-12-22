 Skip to main content
Weather chat: Tracking chances for a white Christmas

Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at historical chances for a white Christmas, who will have one this year, and previews our Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast in Northwest Indiana.

To see the chance for a white Christmas at more locations, check out this website: https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/interactive-map-are-you-dreaming-white-christmas

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Holiner has seven years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

