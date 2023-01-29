Low temps coming Monday to NWI

The National Weather Service is predicting a cold start to the week.

Monday is likely to see a 20% chance of snow or flurries and winds of about 15 mph, with a high temperature of 15 and wind-chill values as low as 1 degree by 5 p.m.

At night, the thermometer could fall to 5 degrees, with wind-chill values as low as minus 7.

NWS expects sunny skies Tuesday, with a high near 17, and Wednesday, when temperatures could hit 28 degrees.

To help residents deal with the cold, the East Chicago Fire Department is designating the Martin Luther King Center, 4802 Melville Ave., as a warming shelter. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone entering the center must wear a mask, temperatures will be checked before anyone is admitted, and hand sanitizer will be available. Additionally, the city is asking people to practice social distancing in the warming shelter.

