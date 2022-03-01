This evening's outlook for Munster: Generally fair. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Munster people should be prepared for temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Models are showi…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 25 degrees is today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 24 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We will see a mix…
For the drive home in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect tem…
It may impact low lying residents, particularly on Bluegrass Road and Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts.
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay…