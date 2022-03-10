Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.