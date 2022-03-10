Munster's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Typical weather for early March Wednesday, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will return for Thursday and Friday. See how things will change in our updated forecast video.
While it won't be continuous, off and on snow will begin this afternoon and continue through Saturday morning. See when snow is most likely and how much we'll end up seeing in our latest forecast.
Rain, snow, wind and colder-than-normal conditions will make for an unpleasant start to the work week. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
More sun, lighter winds, and warmer temperatures in the Region today. Will the weather continue to improve in the days ahead? Here's the latest forecast.
