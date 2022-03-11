This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
