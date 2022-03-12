Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Typical weather for early March Wednesday, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will return for Thursday and Friday. See how things will change in our updated forecast video.
While it won't be continuous, off and on snow will begin this afternoon and continue through Saturday morning. See when snow is most likely and how much we'll end up seeing in our latest forecast.
Rain, snow, wind and colder-than-normal conditions will make for an unpleasant start to the work week. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
Snow flurries will come to an end this evening, but temperatures will get even colder for Saturday. See how cold it will get and when we'll warm up in our updated forecast video.
More sun, lighter winds, and warmer temperatures in the Region today. Will the weather continue to improve in the days ahead? Here's the latest forecast.
