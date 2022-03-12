 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

