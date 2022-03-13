This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
