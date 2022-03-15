This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Typical weather for early March Wednesday, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will return for Thursday and Friday. See how things will change in our updated forecast video.
While it won't be continuous, off and on snow will begin this afternoon and continue through Saturday morning. See when snow is most likely and how much we'll end up seeing in our latest forecast.
Snow flurries will come to an end this evening, but temperatures will get even colder for Saturday. See how cold it will get and when we'll warm up in our updated forecast video.
Expect patchy fog before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.