Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.