This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year Wednesday. The pleasant weather will not last for the rest of the work week though. Full details in our latest forecast video.
Snow flurries will come to an end this evening, but temperatures will get even colder for Saturday. See how cold it will get and when we'll warm up in our updated forecast video.
Enjoy the warmer weather while it's here. A cold front arrives on Friday. See how cold it will get and how long the rain will stick around in our updated forecast video.
Expect patchy fog before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
While it won't be continuous, off and on snow will begin this afternoon and continue through Saturday morning. See when snow is most likely and how much we'll end up seeing in our latest forecast.