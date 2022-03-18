 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts