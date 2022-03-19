 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

