This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
