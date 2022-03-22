 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

