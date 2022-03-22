For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year Wednesday. The pleasant weather will not last for the rest of the work week though. Full details in our latest forecast video.
Much different weather today than Monday! Rain chances are going to be sticking around for quite a while as well. Find out when it will all end and how chilly it will get in our updated forecast.
High temps will reach the low 70s today, but a cold front arriving late tonight will bring drastically different weather for tomorrow. Track all the changes thru Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but rain will be moving in during the afternoon along with colder temperatures. Will the cool down and rain last all weekend? We've got the answer in our updated forecast!
Enjoy the warmer weather while it's here. A cold front arrives on Friday. See how cold it will get and how long the rain will stick around in our updated forecast video.
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degre…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. You …