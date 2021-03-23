Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.