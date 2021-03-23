Munster's evening forecast: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
