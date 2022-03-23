This evening in Munster: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
