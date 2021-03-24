This evening in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Munster's evening forecast: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnigh…
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of he…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…