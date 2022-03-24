Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across the Region this afternoon. Damaging wind and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Much different weather today than Monday! Rain chances are going to be sticking around for quite a while as well. Find out when it will all end and how chilly it will get in our updated forecast.
High temps will reach the low 70s today, but a cold front arriving late tonight will bring drastically different weather for tomorrow. Track all the changes thru Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but rain will be moving in during the afternoon along with colder temperatures. Will the cool down and rain last all weekend? We've got the answer in our updated forecast!
Temperatures will be about 20 degrees colder today than yesterday, but the coldest weather is yet to come. See how cold it will get and when the rain will finally leave the area.
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degre…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. You …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an e…