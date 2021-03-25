Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.