Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.